Five years after Casper police shot and killed a man near his home, the city is attempting to seal confidential documents from the public, strike experts and bring an end to a years-long wrongful death lawsuit, new court filings show.

Two Casper police officers killed Douglas Oneyear after responding to a report of a man threatening an employee at an east Casper gas station on Feb. 25, 2018. The department said the shooting was justified because Oneyear was carrying a sword and refused to stop walking when officers told him to.

Oneyear’s mother, Linda Lennen, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers and the city on the first anniversary of his death, claiming the shooting violated her son’s constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl decided in favor of the involved Casper officers Jonathan Schlager and Cody Meyers in a federal court case and subsequent appeal.

But a state judge ruled a negligence lawsuit for wrongful death could continue last year.

Lennen is now attempting to block the city of Casper’s attempt to keep confidential information regarding the shooting from being released to the public, a court document filed on Feb. 13 shows. She admits she agreed to a protective order during the federal case, but her attitude has changed since the department released videos of the Loaf N’ Jug encounter and the killing.

“The Casper Police have been trying to direct the narrative of this case in the public for five years now,” the document said. “...[T]he actually killing of Douglas Oneyear which are on YouTube with more than 10,000 views a piece. Hate to be so abrupt, but it’s a little late for a protective order now.”

Both the dash cam video from the patrol car and the Loaf N’ Jug security footage were already in the public realm prior to Lennen’s complaint, the city said in an official response on Feb. 16.

Police footage shows officers finding Oneyear near the Quail Run Apartments, where he lived. Officers Schlager and Meyers shot at Oneyear after repeatedly telling him to stop walking towards them and to drop his sword.

Oneyear had two bullets lodged in his spine and died at the scene.

The city argues the videos are much different than other materials, which include officer training records and witness statements.

“This protective order is meant to protect a party or person from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, or undue burden…” the city’s response said. “...The potential harm to the privacy of the parties outweighs any public interest.”

The city is also moving to eliminate several of Lennen’s experts, which they argue “will lead to surprise, inefficient use of time at trial, and a waste of resources.” These include three representatives of the Natrona County Coroner’s Office, an expert on police practice, a pastor and mental health professionals, who could speak to Oneyear’s medical history and state of mind.

“The psychological history of Mr. Oneyear is utterly irrelevant to the issue of liability, as is any history of drug or alcohol use,” the city said in the filing.

Dan Montgomery, Lennen’s sole liability expert, has become the main point of contention.

City defendants are arguing Montgomery never offered an opinion to support Lennen’s state negligence claim -- that the city failed to properly train the officers involved in Oneyear's shooting death.

Her claim fails for lack of proof without this, the city said in the filing.

Based on that, the city is asking the Natrona County District Court to make a decision on all of Lennen’s claims without going to trial. Lennen, who has been seeking a jury trial, has not yet responded.

Todd Hambrick, Linda Lennen’s lawyer, could not be reached for comment Thursday.