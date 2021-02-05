Local courts struggling to keep up with caseload thanks to pandemic cuts

Courts in Natrona County are struggling to keep up with a heavy caseload and a backlog of jury trials while pandemic-era budget cuts continue to make adequate staffing impossible.

District Attorney Dan Itzen said his office is now down two staffers — a legal assistant and a receptionist. He also expected to have to cut an attorney when the state slashed budgets in the fall, but luckily avoided that blow. Still, the workload looms large over his team.

“We could use our folks back that we lost during the cuts and then probably a couple more on top of that,” Itzen said. “We handle roughly a third of the criminal cases in the state of Wyoming. That gets fairly daunting at times.”

According to Itzen, the district attorney’s office processes roughly 3,000 cases every year. Now, he said, the team of 10 attorneys and seven legal assistants is coming in early and working late to stay on top of that caseload.

“It takes a toll on your staff,” Itzen said. “It’s just an avalanche of paper and criminal activity that we deal with almost on a daily basis.”

