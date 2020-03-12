Local man pleads not guilty to charges alleging he videotaped men urinating at golf course

A Casper man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to five felonies alleging that he surreptitiously videotaped men urinating in public restrooms, including at the city golf course where he then worked.

The man, Ryan Stauch, 29, appeared only briefly in Natrona County District Court to enter pleas to the charges. After answering procedural questions and pleading not guilty, Stauch left free on bond.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Stauch had already left his job with the city when the investigation began. Stauch was trying to get hired by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office when he confessed to filming the men, according to the documents. He was not hired by the county.

After a follow-up criminal investigation, prosecutors charged Stauch with the five felony counts of voyeurism he now faces.

According to records maintained by the city’s Human Resources Division, Stauch worked for the city at the Casper Municipal Golf Course for about 2 1/2 years, starting in March 2017. He left his position with the city in September and, according to the court documents, applied for the sheriff’s job about two months later.