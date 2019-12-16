Local woman tells jurors Natrona County man tried to run her over earlier this year

A public defender told jurors on the first day of a man’s criminal trial that that his client fired a gun in the air and drove a Jeep toward a woman. He asked the jury, though, to acquit the man of the three felonies he faces.

Lloyd Thompson, Jr.’s court-appointed lawyer, Joe Cole, acknowledged during his opening statement in Natrona County District Court that many of the facts stated by prosecutors were true. Cole said, however, that Thompson had fired the gun in an attempt to get the woman’s attention. Cole said Thompson had driven the Jeep near the woman, but that Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook’s charges mischaracterized Thompson’s driving as well: The woman’s medical issues caused her to move too slowly for Thompson to have tried and failed to injure her, Cole told jurors.

“If he had actually been trying to hit her, it would not have been a challenge,” Cole said.

Thompson faces three counts of aggravated assault: two alleging he threatened the woman — once with the Jeep, once with the gun — and one alleging he tried to injure her with the vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty.