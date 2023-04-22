Michael Patchen became a Natrona County Circuit Court judge the day before 9/11. Since then, he’s been on the bench through many moments that affect the human psyche, from the 2008 financial crisis to the coronavirus pandemic and the fentanyl epidemic.

Presiding over circuit court, Patchen has seen more than most types of judges how everyday problems impact everyday people -- evictions, unpaid debts, tickets, misdemeanor crimes.

“There are times when circuit court judges feel we don’t get the respect that a district court judge or a Supreme Court judge does,” he said. “They have their place, but we’re the people’s court; this is where most people will see what a judge does or be in a courtroom.”

He’s a stern-presenting man. In the courtroom, he always refers to defendants and plaintiffs as sir or ma’am. He rarely smiles.

Yet he always gives people with financial hardship as long as they need to pay fines to set them up for success. His office has a wall-length 24-shelf bookcase with no books — only dozens of framed photographs of his family.

No matter what someone’s done, they need dignity and respect, he said. People deserve second chances.

When Patchen retires this September, on the same date he started, he won’t have trouble letting go of the trauma he’s witnessed in courtrooms, he said.

The judge is philosophical about his role, sharing an analogy to explain his view.

A man walking along the beach sees a little boy in the distance, throwing something in the ocean. The boy picks up a starfish and throws it back. Repeat. The man asks the boy if it really matters because there are too many starfish on the beach to save them all.

“The boy picks up a starfish and says, ‘It matters to this one’, and throws it in,” Patchen said. “I can’t solve the world's problems. I can’t solve all the problems in Natrona County. I can try to help that person in front of me.”

After 22 years on the bench, Patchen feels he’s done just that with thousands of people. And now at 71, he’s finally ready to decompress.

“It’s almost like a grieving process. It’s something you’ve done for decades,” he said. “But it’s time for me. It just is.”