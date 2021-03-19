Man accepts plea deal for probation in car theft

A man charged with burglarizing a business and stealing two cars accepted a plea deal Friday in Natrona County District Court that will place him on three years of supervised probation.

David Kohler was charged with felony burglary and two counts of felony theft for stealing a SmartCar and a vintage Ford Mustang. The charge related to the SmartCar will be dropped in the deal.

The state recommended a prison sentence of five to 10 years, suspended in favor of the probation. Kohler was also placed on three years of supervised probation in a plea deal for unrelated child pornography charges. The two probationary periods will run at the same time.

Police responded to a report in November of a burglary at a business after the owner found a set of keys and a SmartCar missing from his inventory. After talking to employees, the owner learned that several power tools, more than $1,000 worth in total, were also taken.

The total value of the items stolen was just over $6,000, according to court documents.

Kohler, a former employee at the business, apparently had an affinity for the specific brand of tools that were stolen.

Approximately a week later, the same person reported that a 1965 Ford Mustang had also been stolen from him