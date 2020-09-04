Man accused of kidnapping victim, taking him to ATM pleads guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Casper man who was accused of beating and kidnapping a man who'd been messaging his girlfriend pleaded guilty earlier this week and faces a maximum of six years in prison.

Lucas Anthony Sanchez, 29, was charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping and possession of meth. He was accused of taking a man who'd been messaging Sanchez's girlfriend to an ATM to force him to pay for damage caused after Sanchez allegedly tackled him into a television, which broke.

Sanchez was arrested in April, along with Zachary Bryan, who was also charged in connection with the incident. Sanchez pleaded guilty to the robbery charge in exchange for a six-year cap on his sentence and for the other charges being dropped, Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune.

According to police documents describing the incident, the victim had been messaging a woman about meeting for sex. When the victim arrived at the woman's house, Sanchez allegedly immediately struck him. The beating continued after the victim refused to empty his pockets, and when the victim made for the door, he found it was locked and fell to the ground with Bryan and Sanchez. That caused the TV to fall and break, and the two other men began to kick and punch him, police say.