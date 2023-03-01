Due to lack of evidence, a judge has dismissed a felony promoting prostitution charge against 33-year-old man accused of prostituting his girlfriend in multiple states including Wyoming.

D’Shawn Lamar Rhodes pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor drug offenses after the prostitution charge was dropped during his preliminary hearing last week, court filings show. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and his $75,000 cash-only bond was dismissed.

“The state knew its case was weak because it mischaracterized the evidence,” Marty Scott, Rhodes’ attorney, said at the hearing.

During the arrest, officers observed messages between Rhodes and the woman that appeared to show previous prostitution with his help. She said, “Daddy got spooked because Evansville police just pretty much circled around me and then left.”

He responded, “ok just relax be out as soon as I kan.” To which she responded, “ok daddy.”

The state said that “daddy” is a term used to describe a pimp, but Scott argued it’s also a term that’s used “in what we might call ordinary sexual relationships.” It isn’t necessarily an indication of prostitution.

There were also text messages that showed she had sent him $5 on Cash App, and there were conversations between the two discussing how Rhodes had physically abused her.

Scott pointed out that officers didn’t actually confirm the transaction on Cash App to prove that money was exchanged. “So, you don’t have any evidence that she actually sent any money,” he said.

The state tried to use this transaction, in part, to prove that Rhodes was promoting prostitution. But Natrona County Circuit Judge Brian Christensen ultimately saw this as evidence of a different story.

“In fact, she was in charge of the money,” Christensen said during the hearing.

On Feb. 15, officers contacted a 35-year-old woman who was advertising as a paid escort on a known prostitution website, a police affidavit said. She agreed to meet with an officer to have sex for $300.

The officer arrived at an unnamed location in North Casper to meet the woman. He asked her if he needed to use a condom to which she replied she would prefer if he did. That’s when the officer’s backup entered the room.

She began loudly exclaiming “it was a donation,” and “I was just going to take the money and run,” according to the affidavit. She said she was in desperate need of money because she was homeless. The woman had been taught by a “friend” that she could post online advertisements for sex and take the money and leave.

“[She] planned on having the undercover officer undress, and after he was naked, she was going to grab the money and run out the door, the affidavit says.

Rhodes was arrested somewhere on the backside of an Evansville motel. He had just left a casino and was waiting for the woman, so they could go back to their hotel room.

“Rhodes stated he had no idea what [she] was doing at the hotel, and stated he did not ask her what she was doing,” the affidavit says. “Rhodes denied any involvement for anything…”