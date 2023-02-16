A 33-year-old man accused of prostituting his long-time on-again, off-again girlfriend made his initial appearance Thursday in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Dshawn Lamar Rhodes is facing charges including promoting prostitution and possession of controlled substances. He was arrested on Wednesday in Natrona County.

Rhodes is also facing a charge of domestic battery for a separate incident on Jan. 25. He has only lived in Casper for a few months after relocating from Bakersfield, California.

“Oh, I just signed a warrant for him for something else,” Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said before court proceedings took place.

Authorities believe Rhodes forced a woman to engage in prostitution in California before relocating with her to Casper, said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache.

The woman believed “he might kill her for snitching,” Arrache told the court.

Authorities suspect Rhodes used the cash she earned through sex work for his own personal needs and gambling. There are also concerns the case may have ties to an interstate trafficking ring, Arrache said.

The details of his arrest have not yet been released.

Rhodes is being held on a $75,000 cash-bond.

“I never had any money from prostitution in my life…” he said before the judge cut him off. Patchen informed him anything he said could and would be used against him during his trial, and he should only speak in regard to setting bond.

“There’s no way I’m gonna be able to pay that,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes was allegedly involved in a separate domestic battery incident, with whom is believed to be the same woman, on Jan. 25. The woman identified in the two separate incidents was recorded as having the same first name but different last names.

“That’s not even her real name,” Rhodes said during the court proceedings. Arrache then chimed in to repeat what Rhodes said and to clarify that it is in fact likely the same woman.

A report was made of a woman jumping out of a moving gold truck, asking for help, and telling a female bystander that a man had beat her up, according to court filings.

The woman told her she did not want to talk to police and started walking away. While officers were responding, another anonymous person reported a woman walking south on Center Street who appeared to have been hit in the mouth.

Officials eventually located her with blood on her face, according to the document.

“[She] said that her ex-boyfriend of nine years “just beat me up,’” the filing said. She did not want to elaborate and walked away despite officers best attempts to convince her otherwise.

At the time, Rhodes also had an active Casper Police Department warrant for failure to appear in court. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Patchen set the bond in that case at $10,000 cash or surety, which is to run consecutive to the cash-only bond in the felony case.