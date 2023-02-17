The arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of prostituting his girlfriend in Casper, Cheyenne, Denver and California took place during an undercover sting operation Wednesday night, an arrest affidavit shows.

D’Shawn Lamar Rhodes faces charges of promoting prostitution, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit theft and driving with a suspended license.

Officers initially contacted the 35-year-old woman, who was advertising as a paid escort on a known prostitution website, the affidavit said. She agreed to meet with an officer to have sex. They agreed on a $300 price.

The officer arrived at an unnamed location in Casper to meet the woman. He asked her if he needed to use a condom to which she replied she would prefer if he did. That’s when the officer’s backup entered the room, and they arrested her.

She began loudly exclaiming “it was a donation,” and “I was just going to take the money and run,” according to the affidavit. She said she was in desperate need of money because she was homeless. The woman had been taught by a “friend” that she could post online advertisements for sex and take the money and leave.

"[She] planned on having the undercover officer undress, and after he was naked, she was going to grab the money and run out the door, the affidavit says.

The woman said it had worked twice in the past but neither time had been in Casper.

The woman explained that since she started dating Rhodes, he would give her rides to and from prostitution calls. She had been caught engaging in prostitution in California, and the police determined she had been a victim of human trafficking.

Rhodes did not have a job, the affidavit states.

“[She] had to be the breadwinner and she used prostitution to do that,” the affidavit states. She would pay for stuff for Rhodes including gambling money and food.

The woman also said she had been taken to Cheyenne and Denver by Rhodes for the purpose of prostitution. She further stated that Rhodes was aware she would be returning from the Casper hotel room with money, whether that money be from selling sex or theft.

Police learned the email address used to post the ad that the undercover officer responded to was connected to Rhodes’ email address, so he would have known about the ad and what she was doing. If someone responded to the ad, Rhodes would get the email.

Throughout the interview, she continuously said she was afraid for her life because of Rhodes. She believed Rhodes would “kill her for snitching.”

Rhodes used methamphetamine intravenously, and she would use marijuana and meth.

He was arrested somewhere on the backside of the hotel. Rhodes had just left a casino and was waiting for the woman, so they could go back to their hotel room at the Super 8 Motel in Evansville.

“Rhodes stated he had no idea what [she] was doing at the hotel, and stated he did not ask her what she was doing,” the affidavit says. “Rhodes denied any involvement for anything…”

Officers found various drug paraphernalia and also searched the women’s phone.

They observed messages between Rhodes and the woman that appeared to confirm previous prostitution with his help. She said, “Daddy got spooked because Evansville police just pretty much circled around me and then left.”

He responded, “ok just relax be out as soon as I kan.” To which she responded, “ok daddy.”

She had also sent him $5 on Cash App on Sunday, and there were conversations between the two discussing how Rhodes had physically abused her.

Rhodes is accused of being involved in a separate domestic battery incident, with whom is believed to be the same woman, on Jan. 25. The woman identified in the two separate incidents was recorded as having the same first name but different last names.

A report was made of a woman jumping out of a moving gold truck, asking for help, and telling a female bystander that a man had beat her up, according to court filings.

The woman told her she did not want to talk to police and started walking away. While officers were responding, another anonymous person reported a woman walking south on Center Street who appeared to have been hit in the mouth.

Officials eventually located her with blood on her face, according to the document.

“[She] said that her ex-boyfriend of nine years “just beat me up,’” a court filing said. She did not want to elaborate and walked away despite officers best attempts to convince her otherwise.

Rhodes is being held on a $75,000 cash-bond in Natrona County. He also had a $10,000 cash or surety bond in the domestic battery case, which is to run consecutively to the cash-only bond in the prostitution case.