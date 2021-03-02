Man accused of robbing former roommate with tomahawk pleads guilty in deal

An Evansville man pleaded guilty to possessing a tomahawk with unlawful intent Tuesday in district court as part of a plea deal with the state.

Duan Touchstone's other charge in the case, a felony count of aggravated robbery, was dropped in the agreement. He had previously pleaded not guilty to both counts. The deal also stipulates that his sentence will not exceed five years in prison.

Touchstone told Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey in a video hearing Tuesday that he didn’t use the tomahawk with the express intention of hurting anyone, but that he would accept the charge to enter into the deal.

“I’m gonna plead guilty to it, but that’s not exactly what’s happened for sure,” Touchstone said. “I’m just going to take the deal and that’s it, I really don’t have anything to say about it.”

An affidavit in the case, used to supplement Touchstone’s testimony in court, says he threatened a former roommate with the ax and a can of insecticide while instructing him to hand over his wallet.