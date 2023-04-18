A Casper man who died while in police custody last month overdosed on methamphetamine in the back of a patrol car soon after receiving a medical evaluation at Banner Wyoming Medical Center, a case docket obtained on Tuesday shows.

Wayne Kenneth Sanchez, 62, ingested the drugs before interacting with police on March 8, the Natrona County Coroner's Office told the Star-Tribune.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to examine Sanchez's death, which is why the coroner's office has yet to put out an official statement on Sanchez's autopsy and toxicology results.

Investigators are looking into whether Casper police are at fault in any way, according to the coroner's office. There is no indication so far that they were.

Sanchez died at 10:19 a.m., the case docket states. The manner of death was accidental.

Sanchez was a passenger in a minor crash at the intersection of E and Center streets on the morning of March 8, according to the Casper Police Department.

While investigating the crash, Casper police say they developed probable cause to arrest Sanchez for a drug violation.

“Initial investigation shows the arrest was benign, the suspect was cooperative, and the arrest required no use of police force,” the police department said in a statement.

Sanchez briefly arrived at the jail after the arrest but was immediately transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation as part of routine procedure, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan said last month.

“As soon as someone comes, they are transported to Banner Health,” she said. Anyone who is meant to be booked into the Natrona County Detention Center goes through this process."

Sanchez, who was arrested on a drug charge and was likely already on drugs, was then cleared by medical professionals and approved to enter the jail.

He died during the approximately three-minute drive from the Casper hospital to the Natrona County Detention Center. Officers hadn't realized he was having a medical emergency during that one-mile distance.

“It appeared that he passed away during transport,” Grogan said last month. “They realized he had the medical emergency, physically, in the parking garage outside the jail.”

As Sanchez was never booked or an inmate, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said it was unable to comment Tuesday.

Casper police said they would conduct their own internal investigation in the days following Sanchez's death. Amber Freestone, spokesperson for the Casper Police Department, would not comment Tuesday beyond directing people towards the original statement on Facebook.

"The CPD requested a DCI and County Coroner investigation per policy in this case," she said in a text. "Please see the original press release available on FB 3/8/23."

Banner Wyoming Medical Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

