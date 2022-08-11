Man arrested in homicide investigation escaped from Gillette correctional facility last week

A man arrested in connection to a double homicide outside Casper this week had escaped from a Gillette corrections facility a week earlier, court records show.

Luke Thomas Young was arrested on a felony escape warrant Wednesday afternoon following a roughly 16-hour search. A release Thursday said he was located near 7 Mile and 6 WN roads after a resident reported “suspicious activity” from someone matching Young’s description.

Officers responded to a reported shooting west of Casper off Highway 20-26 around 11 p.m. Tuesday, and found two people dead.

They were later identified as Kameron Young Johnson, 27, and Acacia Colvin, 19, both of Casper. No other injuries were reported.

“This is an absolute senseless and tragic crime,” Sheriff John Harlin said in Thursday’s release. “We are focusing our efforts on conducting a thorough investigation and providing the victim’s families the resources they need so that they can begin to grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

Young did not return to a residential work release program in Gillette on Aug. 4, court records show, where he had been since June. The Wyoming Department of Corrections issued a warrant for Young the following day.

He was completing a three- to five-year sentence for a 2017 conviction for delivering a controlled substance in Sheridan County.

That prison sentence was initially suspended in favor of a four-month jail stay, then five years of supervised probation. But in 2018, it was reimposed after Young violated his probation by using a controlled substance without prescription and being “unsuccessfully discharged” from a residential treatment program at the same Gillette facility, court documents show.

Young was then sent to a boot camp in Newcastle, a program for young people convicted of crimes.

In a 2019 letter asking for a sentence reduction after he completed the program, Young wrote that he had sold methamphetamine while homeless, partly to support his own addiction. He also wrote that he intended to make amends, and "live a successful sober life free of crime.”

Staff wrote that Young had made positive progress during the program, taken a leadership position and was ready to be transferred back to the Gillette facility. The rest of his sentence was traded for three years of supervised probation, which he violated in early 2021.

After some time in prison, a parole grant allowed Young to return to the Gillette program this summer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Young was still being held at the Natrona County Detention Center on the warrant as of Thursday afternoon, though he did not appear in court.

Anyone with information related to the homicide investigation can contact the sheriff’s office at (307) 235-9282 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at (307) 577-8477 or at crime-stoppers.com.