Man charged with murder in double homicide investigation

A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two people earlier this month, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Luke Thomas Young, 26, also faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the homicides.

Young is accused of killing Acacia Colvin, 19, and Kameron Young Johnson, 27, on Aug. 9.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting late that night on Highway 20-26 west of Casper. They found Johnson and Colvin dead at the scene. According to Natrona County Coroner James Whipps, both victims were killed by gunshots.

Young was found and arrested the following day, and has been held in jail in Natrona County on an unrelated warrant.

He had escaped from a correctional facility in Gillette, where he was completing a work-release program, about a week before his arrest. Young failed to return to the facility on Aug. 4, and the warrant was issued the day after. He had been there since June, on a three- to five-year sentence for a 2017 drug delivery conviction in Sheridan County.