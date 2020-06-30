Man convicted of opening fire inside WMC has sentence changed to probation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in more than a year, Mitchell Taylor, convicted of shooting a gun inside of Wyoming Medical Center last year, will be released from custody this week when he graduates from a boot camp program.

Taylor was arrested in the early morning hours of March 2019 after opening fire inside of WMC, where he shot in the direction of two WMC staffers. In July 2019, he was convicted by a jury on two counts of aggravated assault; he previously pleaded guilty to property destruction.

Taylor maintained that he was overdosing on LSD and had traveled to the hospital because he thought he was dying. He fired seven bullets in the hospital, after bypassing the emergency room and ending up near a bank of elevators within the hospital.

No one was injured in the shooting. A judge blocked Taylor or his defense attorney from bringing up Taylor's drug use at trial.

In November, District Court Judge Daniel Forgey sentenced Taylor to at least six years in prison. Taylor was given the opportunity to enroll in boot camp, a minimum security program for younger offenders.