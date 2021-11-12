 Skip to main content
Man dead after reported shooting in Casper on Friday morning, police say

A man was found dead in an East 12th Street home early Friday morning, Casper police said in a statement Friday. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, in the 4700 block of the street near Centennial Junior High School. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said they believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public. 

A Facebook post from CPD Friday morning warned people to avoid the area if possible. A statement Friday afternoon said that officers will likely remain on the scene for an "extended period" and again encouraged the public to stay away. 

