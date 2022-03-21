Man dead in Evansville home identified, home severely damaged

An Evansville home where a man was found dead Saturday after an 18-hour negotiation with police now appears gouged and severely damaged.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter, according to the Natrona County coroner.

Officers from Evansville and Casper police, as well as the Natrona County Sheriff's Office special response team, were stationed outside Clutter's home near Evansville Elementary from around 5:45 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

Officials have declined to say how the incident began, or whether it was related to any other recent activity involving law enforcement in the area.

Clutter was believed to be armed and barricaded inside the home Friday evening, Evansville firefighter Dan Courson said at the time. There was no one else inside, according to officials.

Residents in the area described officers using a bullhorn to try to communicate with Clutter. Natrona County Sheriff spokesperson Kiera Grogan said officers made "multiple attempts" to communicate with him during the negotiation, but could not comment on whether he responded.

The home's windows appear gutted, with items falling out onto the ground.

Now, the agencies along with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident, including whether any shots were fired and by whom.

The incident closed roads in the area and restricted access only to law enforcement.

Natrona County Coroner investigator Taylor Jessee said the office will be performing an autopsy Monday. Jessee said results will take two or more weeks but will not be released to the public.

