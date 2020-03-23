You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in apparent Wyoming prison suicide
Prison

A cell block sits ready for inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington before the facility’s opening in early 2010.

 File, Star-Tribune

A man died Saturday in a Wyoming prison of an apparent suicide, the state corrections department said this weekend.

Jeffrey R. Brown, 48, died by suicide on Saturday in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, a prison in Torrington. Brown was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

Then-Platte County District Court Judge Keith G. Kautz, who is now a state supreme court justice, sentenced Brown on March 5, 2009.

The corrections department said it is investigating Brown's death. Authorities will conduct an autopsy of his body.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

