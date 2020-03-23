Man dies in apparent Wyoming prison suicide

A man died Saturday in a Wyoming prison of an apparent suicide, the state corrections department said this weekend.
Jeffrey R. Brown, 48, died by suicide on Saturday in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, a prison in Torrington. Brown was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.
Then-Platte County District Court Judge Keith G. Kautz, who is now a state supreme court justice, sentenced Brown on March 5, 2009.
The corrections department said it is investigating Brown's death. Authorities will conduct an autopsy of his body.
Shane Sanderson
Crime and Courts Reporter
