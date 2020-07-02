Man files legal notice alleging Casper police wrongfully arresting him

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper police while looking for someone wanted on a warrant wrongfully arrested another man — because of his race — and put false information in a court document to cover up their violations of constitutional law, a lawyer for the man alleged in a legal notice filed with the city and police department.

The allegations came in a legal filing sent to the city and police department that keeps open the possibility of lawsuit for the arrest of Kaleb Clark, 24. The filing — which Ian Sandefer, a Casper attorney, submitted weeks before a two-year time limit was set to expire — means that Clark has retained his ability to sue under Wyoming law governing certain cases against governmental entities.

The notice of claim, which was filed late last month is not itself a lawsuit, but does open the door to one. In the June 22 filing, Sandefer makes a demand of $1 million and gives the city a July 31 deadline to indicate it is interested in settling the case before a lawsuit is filed.

The Casper Police Department this week declined to comment on the allegations or the agency’s plans. By email, a police spokeswoman said that the pending litigation prevented the department from commenting,”so as to not impede or circumvent the legal proceedings.”