“Initial investigation shows the arrest was benign, the suspect was cooperative, and the arrest required no use of police force,” the police department said in a statement.

The cause of Sanchez's death "appears to be medical in nature" and is under active investigation, the Casper Police Department said.

That investigation is being handled by the Natrona County Coroner's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Casper police said they would also conduct their own internal investigation.

Casper police could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.