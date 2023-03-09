A Casper man who died Wednesday after being arrested by police appears to have passed away during the approximately three-minute drive from a Casper hospital to the jail and was never an inmate, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.
Wayne Kenneth Sanchez, 62, of Casper, briefly arrived at the jail following his arrest but was immediately transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation, sheriff's spokesperson Kiera Grogan said Thursday. He was never booked.
"As soon as someone comes, they are transported to Banner Health," she said. Anyone who is meant to be booked into the Natrona County Detention Center goes through this process. It's part of routine procedure.
There, Sanchez was evaluated by medical staff, where he was approved to enter the jail.
"The arrestee was promptly transported to the Natrona County Detention Center," the Casper Police Department said in a statement. "Upon arrival at the Natrona County Detention Center, the arrestee fell unconscious and appeared to be suffering a medical event."
But he was already unconscious and likely dead before he arrived, Grogan said.
Sanchez seems to have had a medical emergency during the one-mile drive from Banner Wyoming Medical Center to the jail, immediately after he was cleared by medical professionals.
"It appeared that he passed away during transport," Grogan said. "They realized he had the medical emergency, physically, in the parking garage outside the jail."
Although officials immediately used lifesaving measures, Sanchez was pronounced dead in the parking lot.
He was a passenger in a minor crash at the intersection of E and Center streets on Wednesday morning.
While the Casper Police Department was investigating the crash, they developed probable cause to arrest Sanchez on a drug violation.
“Initial investigation shows the arrest was benign, the suspect was cooperative, and the arrest required no use of police force,” the police department said in a statement.
The cause of Sanchez's death "appears to be medical in nature" and is under active investigation, the Casper Police Department said.
That investigation is being handled by the Natrona County Coroner's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Casper police said they would also conduct their own internal investigation.
Casper police could not be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.