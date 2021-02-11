Man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery in fatal August drug dispute

A man involved in a drug-related August kidnapping that left one dead pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery Thursday.
As part of a plea deal made with the state, Darron Monroe’s other felony charge of aggravated kidnapping will be dropped. The deal does not include any provisions for his sentence, which will be determined in Natrona County District Court at a later date. Aggravated robbery carries a prison sentence of five to 25 years, a $10,000 fine, or both.
“I was there with a baseball bat when that person was being robbed,” Monroe told Judge Catherine Wilking, confirming that a weapon was involved in the robbery.
Monroe previously appeared in court on separately filed charges of conspiring to deliver methamphetamine and interference. The misdemeanor interference charge was dropped in a plea deal after Monroe pleaded guilty to conspiracy in January. He still awaits sentencing on that felony conviction.
Both sets of charges are related to an incident in August, in which authorities say Monroe assisted Robert “Crook” Land in bringing a woman to Land’s apartment. Land had suspected that the victim was taking off with money she owed him from a methamphetamine deal.
Land was shot and killed by police after the victim’s boyfriend told law enforcement that she was being held against her will in a south Casper apartment. The victim suffered injuries from the gunfire, and later recovered.
Monroe and Kayla Wollitz, whose car was used for the alleged kidnapping, were arrested on drug-related charges at the time of the incident after officers found evidence of methamphetamine use and delivery in the apartment. An affidavit said Land and others in the apartment had agreed to use meth just before officers entered.
In court Thursday, Monroe admitted to retrieving the victim from another location and carrying a baseball bat in the car and the apartment. Attorney Michael Schafer, representing the state, said Thursday that in interviews the victim had said she was “freaked out,” “very intimidated” and “scared” of Monroe and Land.
Monroe told investigators, according to the affidavit, that he was trying to look tough. He confirmed to Wilking that the victim was being held without her purse or phone, and was not allowed to leave.