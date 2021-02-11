Man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery in fatal August drug dispute

A man involved in a drug-related August kidnapping that left one dead pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery Thursday.

As part of a plea deal made with the state, Darron Monroe’s other felony charge of aggravated kidnapping will be dropped. The deal does not include any provisions for his sentence, which will be determined in Natrona County District Court at a later date. Aggravated robbery carries a prison sentence of five to 25 years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

“I was there with a baseball bat when that person was being robbed,” Monroe told Judge Catherine Wilking, confirming that a weapon was involved in the robbery.

Monroe previously appeared in court on separately filed charges of conspiring to deliver methamphetamine and interference. The misdemeanor interference charge was dropped in a plea deal after Monroe pleaded guilty to conspiracy in January. He still awaits sentencing on that felony conviction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both sets of charges are related to an incident in August, in which authorities say Monroe assisted Robert “Crook” Land in bringing a woman to Land’s apartment. Land had suspected that the victim was taking off with money she owed him from a methamphetamine deal.