Man pleads guilty to child abuse, minor sex abuse charges dismissed

A man charged with seven counts of child and sexual abuse accepted a plea deal in Natrona County District Court on Thursday that would dismiss four charges.
If the state approves the agreement, Joshua Remillong could serve up to 10 years in prison.
Remillong pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse for incidents between 2014 and 2016, in which an affidavit states he kneed, punched, hit and inflicted mental injury on children in his care.
In exchange, three counts of third-degree minor sex abuse and an additional charge of child abuse will be dropped in the case.
The agreement he accepted Thursday allowed Remillong to enter an “Alford plea,” which means he did not have to expressly admit any of the charges or evidence against him. Instead, the burden lies with the prosecution — in this case, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri — to show that the evidence and witnesses the state would present against Remillong at trial would be enough to convince a jury of his guilt.
According to the affidavit, Remillong sexually abused a young girl in Casper starting when she was 7 years old until she was around 12. In interviews with investigators, the victim said she was constantly scared of him, even when walking home from school.
In 2016, the affidavit states, Remillong hit and then kneed the girl in the nose while other children were watching. They then told an adult, who reported the incident.
Court filings state the abuse was initially reported to the Department of Family Services, then the investigation was referred to the Casper Police Department in 2019.
Interviews with victims and other children who knew Remillong indicated a consistent pattern of threatening, physical and mental abuse from him. Victims recounted, according to court documents, Remillong becoming angry at small things, using violence as punishment and telling the children things would only get worse if they told anyone about his behavior.
Taheri told Judge Catherine Wilking in court Thursday that several of the children and other witnesses in the case could testify at a trial both to specifically alleged instances of abuse and to Remillong’s larger pattern of behavior.
Remillong, appearing Thursday from the Natrona County Detention Center, did not object to the evidence presented against him.
If the deal is accepted, his sentences for the three counts of child abuse would run at the same time.