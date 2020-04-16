Man pleads not guilty to allegations he tried to burn down house following eviction notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Utah man on Thursday morning pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court to charges alleging that he tried to burn down a central Casper house after his landlord said he would be evicted.

Travis Roundy, 29, by video from a local jail entered his pleas two felonies: a single count each of property destruction and first-degree arson. During his brief appearance, Roundy, who has lived in Casper about 10 months, otherwise spoke only to answer procedural and biographical questions posed by Judge Catherine Wilking.

Although Marty Scott, the public defender appointed to represent Roundy, asked the judge to reduce bond in the case from $25,000 to $7,500, the judge declined to do so. In making her bond decision, Wilking referenced only the nature of the charges, and not a prosecutor's statement that Roundy is thought to be a flight risk.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, when firefighters in late February arrived at the North Park Street house, they found Roundy and a woman on scene. A fire inside the house had been mostly confined to a set of basement stairs. Roundy said then, the documents state, that he had accidentally thrown a cigarette into a puddle of spilled fuel, igniting the fire.