Man pleads not guilty to felony alleging he pulled a gun on a local woman

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to two crimes alleging that he pulled a gun on a local woman after accusing her of theft.

Michael R. Gardner, 32, entered the pleas in Natrona County District Court to a single felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of telephonic threats.

According to court documents filed in the case, Gardner went to a Casper gambling hall in early December where he spoke to another man who had accused the woman of stealing drugs and money from her. He accosted her near the entrance of the building and pulled a pistol, demanding money, the documents allege.

Gardner then hit her in the back, according to the documents. The woman called 911 from her cell phone before leaving the building

After the woman left the building, Gardner messaged her on Facebook, according to the documents, threatening to hurt her and demanding money.

When police caught up with Gardner in a truck near a local storage facility, he threw a handgun from the vehicle, according to the documents. He initially told a detective that was not at the gambling hall. He then said had given the woman money to gamble with, but threatened her because he did not think she would return it, according to the documents.

Gardner denied pulling a gun.

