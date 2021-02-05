Man pleads not guilty to string of 13 burglary-related felonies

A man charged with 13 felonies for allegedly stealing five cars and various other property pleaded not guilty at a district court arraignment Friday.

Joseph Ramirez Jr., who court documents state is from California, was arrested during a traffic stop in Casper in December. Law enforcement found a pair of suspected stolen firearms and “copious amounts” of narcotics in the car, according to the arrest affidavit. Police were then able to identify Ramirez as the suspect in a string of several burglaries in Utah and Wyoming.

Ramirez now awaits trial for one count of burglary, one of aggravated burglary, one of auto burglary, six counts of wrongful taking and disposing of property, and four counts of possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Four of the taking and disposing charges are related to stolen vehicles. A review of Ramirez’s criminal history included in court filings found he was convicted of four prior felonies including vehicle theft and burglary in California between 1997 and 2008.

He is accused of having stolen a black Ford F-150 truck, a 2004 GMC Sierra truck, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, a white Chevrolet Impala, two industrial BTU heaters, three TVs and eight firearms over several months in 2020.