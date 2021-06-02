Man receives probation, deferred conviction for stalking

A man charged with felony stalking for following a woman and tracking her car will serve three years of supervised probation while completing treatment, a Natrona County District Court judge decided Wednesday.
Jacob Babcock pleaded guilty to felony stalking and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with police in February, in a deal that dropped another count of violating a protection order.
On Wednesday, Judge Kerri Johnson accepted the plea agreement’s recommended probationary sentence, which defers putting a conviction on Babcock’s record pending his successful completion of treatment.
Babcock declined to speak at his sentencing on Wednesday, but his attorney Steven Titus said he has been sober and in treatment in Colorado for the last six months. This is his first felony.
While changing his plea in February, Babcock admitted to having problems with alcohol which affected his behavior.
According to an affidavit in the case, a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Babcock told Casper police in September that he had violated a protection order. Court documents state Babcock came to a north Casper park where she was with a friend and their children, shouted at her and accelerated in the parking lot before leaving when he saw the woman ask for help.
The woman told police, according to court filings, that she believed Babcock was tracking and following her. She had had a protection order against him for around three months at the time.
Police records indicate she had found an open GPS tracker package, along with firearms and ammunition, in his home while retrieving some of her things. According to the affidavit, officers found the tracker hidden in her car’s bumper, actively transmitting her location data.
Both the tracking and his possession of the firearms were violations of the protection order.
A conviction for the felony stalking charge will not be entered on Babcock’s record if he successfully completes treatment and three years of probation without incident.
Johnson said Wednesday he can only see his children with permission from the probation office, and will be allowed to remain in Colorado to finish out his treatment program.