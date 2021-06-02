Man receives probation, deferred conviction for stalking

A man charged with felony stalking for following a woman and tracking her car will serve three years of supervised probation while completing treatment, a Natrona County District Court judge decided Wednesday.

Jacob Babcock pleaded guilty to felony stalking and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with police in February, in a deal that dropped another count of violating a protection order.

On Wednesday, Judge Kerri Johnson accepted the plea agreement’s recommended probationary sentence, which defers putting a conviction on Babcock’s record pending his successful completion of treatment.

Babcock declined to speak at his sentencing on Wednesday, but his attorney Steven Titus said he has been sober and in treatment in Colorado for the last six months. This is his first felony.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While changing his plea in February, Babcock admitted to having problems with alcohol which affected his behavior.