Man receiving life support after shooting self following Evansville crash
Man receiving life support after shooting self following Evansville crash

  • Updated
Evansville Police Department

Police respond to a crash Tuesday in Evansville.

 Evansville Police Department

A man shot himself in the head after getting in a two-car crash in Evansville on Monday afternoon, police said.

An Evansville Community Service Officer responding to the crash was able to perform life-saving measures to restore a pulse to the man before he was transported to Wyoming Medical Center, a press release stated Tuesday. He is receiving life support.

The other driver in the crash, a woman driving a Ford truck, sustained minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

According to the release, the woman was turning left onto Yellowstone Highway from Curtis Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She saw the man’s Dodge truck coming the opposite direction with its turn signal indicating a planned right turn onto the highway, but the Dodge continued straight instead of turning. The vehicles hit head-on.

Witnesses stopped to help and talk with the drivers after the crash, learning that both were alright. Then, Tuesday’s release said, the male driver used a handgun to shoot himself in the head while still sitting in his truck.

Police are investigating alcohol as a contributing factor to the crash.

The drivers’ names will not be released at this time.

Officers from the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Evansville Fire & EMS, Natrona County Victim Services and Casper Fire-EMS assisted Evansville police in responding to the incident.

