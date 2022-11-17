Man remains at large after search that prompted Casper school lockout

Police are still searching for a wanted man who they believed was armed and barricaded inside a home near Cottonwood Elementary on Wednesday.

Joshua Charles Crook was not inside the home, police said Thursday, and remains at large. Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Police say Crook, 33, has a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge that involves a firearm. They further suspect he's stolen multiple vehicles and eluded attempts to capture him.

Investigators suspect Crook is still in the Casper area, said Lt. Jeff Bullard.

"He's become a significant enough threat that we wanted people to know don't approach him," Bullard said.

Investigators on Wednesday believed Crook may have been armed and barricaded inside a home on the 1500 block of Westridge Drive in central Casper. They sought to arrest him that afternoon, prompting a temporary lockout at nearby Cottonwood Elementary. Officers with long guns and tactical gear could be seen in the area.

The lockout occurred late in the school day, affecting student departures. Some students were picked up by parents at a different location. Others were walked to buses.

Officers remained outside the home for hours and attempted to negotiate with the person they believed was inside. But when they went inside, they did not find Crook, police said.

"Throughout the investigation on Westridge Drive, our intention was to be slow, systematic, and safe, for the surrounding residents and the children of nearby Cottonwood Elementary," police said. "We immediately activated a safety plan with the Natrona County School District to safely remove the children from the school at the conclusion of the day and get the reunited with their parents."

While Crook remains at large, police say they have no information to believe there is a continuing threat to the school or the surrounding neighborhood. They've asked the public to contact them with Crook sightings, including where he might be headed, but not to approach him.

Police said they want Crook to know they are "wishing for a peaceful outcome."

"We truly just want to hear his side of the story and find out what happened that day," he said.