You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for Casper pizza delivery carjacking
View Comments
top story

Man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for Casper pizza delivery carjacking

{{featured_button_text}}

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a gun theft and the carjacking of a pizza delivery driver in Casper.

Isaac Dorman will -- per Judge Scott Skavdahl's order -- have to satisfy two sentences. The first is 46 months of imprisonment for carjacking, aiding and abetting carjacking and theft from a firearms dealer. When he completes that term, he will begin a 10-year prison sentence for using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

Once he is released from prison, Dorman will still have eight years of supervised release to serve.

The total prison sentence is roughly in line with -- though about one year shy of -- a federal sentencing guideline estimate the judge cited when Dorman pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this year.

At that hearing, Dorman told the judge that he and another man -- Tiedon Zufelt, 20, who pleaded guilty to similar crimes shortly after Dorman -- on Aug. 28 stole a Chevrolet Cruze when they spotting it idling outside a pizza place on First Street near downtown Casper. When the car's owner yelled “stop” after them, Dorman said, he fired a gun to scare the car’s owner.

About five days prior to the carjacking, Zufelt stole a shotgun from inside a CY Avenue store. Dorman drove him away from the scene, the two men said as part of their admissions.

The case has been public knowledge since August, when Casper police announced they had arrested the two men. Police said at the time of the arrest that that Zufelt rammed a police cruiser with the Chevy the first time that officers caught up with him.

Prosecutors initially charged the men in state court. In January a federal grand jury indicted the men and the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the state charges.

Zufelt in May pleaded guilty to three felonies: carjacking, firearms theft and using a weapon in a violent crime. Lawyers and the judge said then that they anticipate sentencing guidelines to recommend Zufelt serve about 10 years imprisonment.

Dorman was wanted in Larimer County, Colorado, at the time of the crimes for skipping bond in a similar case. Authorities there allege that in May he helped a woman steal an idling Subaru from outside a gas station. He faces four felonies and a misdemeanor in that case.

The Larimer County case remained open on Friday morning, according to the court clerk's officer there.

Isaac Dorman

Isaac Dorman

 Casper Police Department
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson joined the Star-Tribune in 2017. He covers courts and law enforcement agencies in Natrona County and across the state. Shane studied journalism at the University of Missouri and worked at newspapers there before moving to Wyoming.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Casper police video shows high-speed chase, shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News