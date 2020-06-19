Man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for Casper pizza delivery carjacking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a gun theft and the carjacking of a pizza delivery driver in Casper.

Isaac Dorman will -- per Judge Scott Skavdahl's order -- have to satisfy two sentences. The first is 46 months of imprisonment for carjacking, aiding and abetting carjacking and theft from a firearms dealer. When he completes that term, he will begin a 10-year prison sentence for using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

Once he is released from prison, Dorman will still have eight years of supervised release to serve.

The total prison sentence is roughly in line with -- though about one year shy of -- a federal sentencing guideline estimate the judge cited when Dorman pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this year.

At that hearing, Dorman told the judge that he and another man -- Tiedon Zufelt, 20, who pleaded guilty to similar crimes shortly after Dorman -- on Aug. 28 stole a Chevrolet Cruze when they spotting it idling outside a pizza place on First Street near downtown Casper. When the car's owner yelled “stop” after them, Dorman said, he fired a gun to scare the car’s owner.