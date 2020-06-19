Man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for Casper pizza delivery carjacking

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a gun theft and the carjacking of a pizza delivery driver in Casper.
Isaac Dorman will -- per Judge Scott Skavdahl's order -- have to satisfy two sentences. The first is 46 months of imprisonment for carjacking, aiding and abetting carjacking and theft from a firearms dealer. When he completes that term, he will begin a 10-year prison sentence for using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.
Once he is released from prison, Dorman will still have eight years of supervised release to serve.
The total prison sentence is roughly in line with -- though about one year shy of -- a federal sentencing guideline estimate the judge cited when Dorman pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this year.
At that hearing, Dorman told the judge that he and another man -- Tiedon Zufelt, 20, who pleaded guilty to similar crimes shortly after Dorman -- on Aug. 28 stole a Chevrolet Cruze when they spotting it idling outside a pizza place on First Street near downtown Casper. When the car's owner yelled “stop” after them, Dorman said, he fired a gun to scare the car’s owner.
About five days prior to the carjacking, Zufelt stole a shotgun from inside a CY Avenue store. Dorman drove him away from the scene, the two men said as part of their admissions.
The case has been public knowledge since August, when Casper police announced they had arrested the two men. Police said at the time of the arrest that that Zufelt rammed a police cruiser with the Chevy the first time that officers caught up with him.
Prosecutors initially charged the men in state court. In January a federal grand jury indicted the men and the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the state charges.
Zufelt in May pleaded guilty to three felonies: carjacking, firearms theft and using a weapon in a violent crime. Lawyers and the judge said then that they anticipate sentencing guidelines to recommend Zufelt serve about 10 years imprisonment.
Dorman was wanted in Larimer County, Colorado, at the time of the crimes for skipping bond in a similar case. Authorities there allege that in May he helped a woman steal an idling Subaru from outside a gas station. He faces four felonies and a misdemeanor in that case.
The Larimer County case remained open on Friday morning, according to the court clerk's officer there.
