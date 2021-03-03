Man sentenced to up to eight years for stealing gun, hiding in friend's home

A Casper man charged with stealing a shotgun and hiding it in a friend’s home will serve up to eight years in prison.

Jesse Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court to two felony charges for aggravated robbery and a third offense of possessing methamphetamine. He was sentenced in the same hearing to three to five years in prison for possession and five to eight for the robbery. Judge Daniel Forgey ordered the sentences to run at the same time.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer told the court that Smith had been out of prison for around 40 days at the time of the incident, following a December 2018 conviction for felony property destruction.

Casper police responded to a call on Dec. 17 of a stolen Winchester shotgun, valued at around $320, from an east Casper apartment. The woman who reported the theft said she came home that evening to find her back window screen on the floor, and told police she suspected Smith had broken in since he knew where the shotgun was and was familiar with her dog and would not have been bitten.

Smith was ordered Wednesday to pay $735 to the property’s landlord for repairs to the window.