Man shot by Casper police has died

A man shot by Casper police on Sept. 2 died about a week later, police said on Thursday.

Kenneth Marion was identified as a suspect in a shooting early in the morning that day, when a woman reported being shot in the face in a north Casper alley.

Marion died on Saturday, a statement from Casper police said. He was being treated for his two gunshot wounds in a Colorado hospital at the time.

Police said that Marion pointed a gun at a Casper officer on the evening of Sept. 2, while being pursued. The officer then shot at Marion in self-defense.

An arrest warrant for Marion, potentially charging him with aggravated assault, was filed by police two days before his death.

The woman involved with the initial shooting is alive, and has been released from the Colorado hospital where she was taken for treatment, Casper Lt. Jeff Bullard said Thursday.

As with all shootings involving police officers, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the incident. The officer, as is standard procedure, was put on administrative leave.

Bullard said the department waited to release the news of Marion's death until after those close to him had been notified.

The police shooting was the second on Sept. 2. Earlier that day, two Casper police officers shot and killed a man at McKenzie Lake Park after they said he fired on them. The shooting occurred after the officer came across the man in a parked car near the lake.

Police say the man ran, and during the pursuit, fired at officers, who shot back and killed him. The Natrona County Coroner’s Officer identified him as 38-year-old Casper resident Corey David Garriott.

That shooting is also being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.