Man shot by police was being investigated for pointing gun at his wife, stalking

A Casper man shot by police Monday had stalked his wife and pointed a gun at her in the days prior to his encounter with officers, newly filed court documents allege.

Gage Thomas Cordova, 24, is accused of using a gun to threaten his wife, who is in the process of divorcing him, after allegedly showing up at her house on Saturday. Cordova is further accused of leaving her threatening voicemails and using a Ring doorbell surveillance system at the woman's home to listen in on her and police.

The allegations are included in an arrest affidavit for Cordova that was filed Tuesday in Natrona County Circuit Court.

A police officer shot Cordova on Monday while attempting to serve him with an arrest warrant in the case. Cordova suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was treated at a hospital and taken to jail hours after the shooting.

The shooting itself is barely mentioned in the arrest affidavit. The document indicates police were in the process of searching an apartment on Casper's east side when they found him in a bedroom closet.

Police have said Cordova was armed, though they declined to disclose the type of weapon. The arrest affidavit indicates he had a gun on him at the time he was taken into custody.

After the shooting, Cordova barricaded himself into the apartment, police said. He told them he had a mental illness and that voices were telling him to shoot himself, the affidavit states. He also said he couldn't afford necessary medication.

After a negotiation, Cordova was taken into custody without further incident.

The criminal case against Cordova is separate from the investigation into the the shooting. The former was conducted by Casper police. The latter will be handled by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The charges against Cordova -- aggravated assault, stalking and criminal trespass, all stem from the days and hours leading up the shooting. His wife told police he banged on her door on Friday night, but left when she ignored him, the affidavit states.

The following night, he demanded to be let in, and when she did not comply, she said he pulled a handgun from his waist and told her, "You just made the biggest mistake of your life," according to the affidavit. He left when one of her friends arrived.

The court document goes on to describe a series of threatening phone calls, some of which indicated he knew she had gone to the police. "You're gonna need a SWAT team to leave the front door," one started. Another said, in part, "Hello, Mr. Officer. I hope you realize that if you f****** find me, I will fight for my life."

Police believe Cordova was keeping up on the situation by accessing a virtual doorbell that allowed him to hear what was going on inside.

On Monday, police continued to search for Mendoza. That eventually led them to the east side apartment building where he was found.

Cordova remained held Tuesday at Natrona County Detention Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.