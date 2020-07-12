Man shot to death near Alcova; sheriff's office investigating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot to death Friday night at an Alcova trailer home, authorities said Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the home after deputies responded to a fight call at 11 p.m. Friday, said Natrona County Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney.

When deputies arrived, people were performing CPR on the man. Authorities learned the man had been shot.

Investigators know who the shooter is, Courtney said. No arrests have been made because the matter is under investigation.

"It's under investigation, and we have to gather and review all the information," he said. "When the investigation is complete, the investigation will be provided to the Natrona County District Attorney's office for their determination on charging."

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Courtney added.

