You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man sought in Natrona County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian arrested in separate case
View Comments

Man sought in Natrona County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian arrested in separate case

{{featured_button_text}}
Jerald Fallon

Jerald Fallon

 Natrona County Sheriff's Office

A man who authorities had sought as a witness to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was arrested in an unrelated case, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

According to records provided to local media, deputies booked Jerald Fallon, 40, into the county jail at 5:39 on Monday night. A sheriff's spokesman said that the warrant on which Fallon was arrested was unrelated to the car crash.

It was on Sunday morning that the sheriff's office said it was looking for Fallon as a witness in a crash that involved a pedestrian near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25.

On Tuesday morning, Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the spokesman, declined to characterize the medical status of the pedestrian or to say whether the person had survived the crash. He said the crash remained under investigation and also declined to say if Fallon was considered a suspect in the wreck. Courtney noted that Fallon had not been charged in connection with the crash.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News