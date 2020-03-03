Man sought in Natrona County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian arrested in separate case

A man who authorities had sought as a witness to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was arrested in an unrelated case, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to records provided to local media, deputies booked Jerald Fallon, 40, into the county jail at 5:39 on Monday night. A sheriff's spokesman said that the warrant on which Fallon was arrested was unrelated to the car crash.

It was on Sunday morning that the sheriff's office said it was looking for Fallon as a witness in a crash that involved a pedestrian near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25.

On Tuesday morning, Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the spokesman, declined to characterize the medical status of the pedestrian or to say whether the person had survived the crash. He said the crash remained under investigation and also declined to say if Fallon was considered a suspect in the wreck. Courtney noted that Fallon had not been charged in connection with the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.