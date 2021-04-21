Man takes plea deal for fourth domestic battery conviction in two years

A Casper man charged with assaulting another man inside his own home accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in Natrona County District Court that dismisses two of the three charges in his case.

Moises Sanchez pleaded guilty to his fourth felony offense of domestic battery in around two years for punching, kicking and throwing a man into a glass table in December. Two charges of aggravated assault and battery will be dropped if the court accepts the deal.

According to court filings, Sanchez was previously convicted of domestic battery in Natrona County in October 2019, February 2020 and a separate incident earlier in December 2020.

Public defender Marty Scott asked the court to deliver a sentence on Wednesday, but Judge Kerri Johnson denied the request to give the victim in the case a chance to make an impact statement before sentencing. The plea agreement recommends a sentence of two to four years in prison.

According to jail logs, Sanchez has been held at the Natrona County Detention Center since his arrest in December. He appeared for his hearing Wednesday by video call.

