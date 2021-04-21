Man takes plea deal for fourth domestic battery conviction in two years

A Casper man charged with assaulting another man inside his own home accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in Natrona County District Court that dismisses two of the three charges in his case.
Moises Sanchez pleaded guilty to his fourth felony offense of domestic battery in around two years for punching, kicking and throwing a man into a glass table in December. Two charges of aggravated assault and battery will be dropped if the court accepts the deal.
According to court filings, Sanchez was previously convicted of domestic battery in Natrona County in October 2019, February 2020 and a separate incident earlier in December 2020.
Public defender Marty Scott asked the court to deliver a sentence on Wednesday, but Judge Kerri Johnson denied the request to give the victim in the case a chance to make an impact statement before sentencing. The plea agreement recommends a sentence of two to four years in prison.
According to jail logs, Sanchez has been held at the Natrona County Detention Center since his arrest in December. He appeared for his hearing Wednesday by video call.
Court documents state that on Dec. 19, Casper police responded to a report from one of Sanchez’ neighbors, who said they’d heard some crying out for help from the apartment next door. An officer followed streaks of blood to an apartment door that had blood on the frame and pooled on the ground. Inside, he reportedly found the victim losing blood from several serious injuries on his head.
An inspection of the apartment described in an affidavit found shattered glass, torn clothing and blood in the kitchen and bathroom. Officers, according to court documents, followed a trail of fresh blood to a car where they found Sanchez and took him into custody.
The victim told investigators Sanchez had kicked the apartment door open, thrown him into a glass table that shattered and then punched and kicked him repeatedly. According to the victim’s account, Sanchez threatened to kill him if he called 911. He also stated Sanchez hit him over the head with a bottle of vodka, breaking it on the second strike.
Court filings state that Sanchez told officers he had been trying to speak with the victim before the conversation turned into an argument. According to Sanchez’ account, he started hitting the victim because he “wouldn’t let him leave,” and the glass table shattered from the vodka slipping and falling onto it.
According to the affidavit, officers determined the evidence inside the apartment and the victim’s injuries were consistent with the victim’s report of the incident.
Sanchez now awaits sentencing.