Man takes plea deal in minor sex abuse case

A man will be convicted of second-degree minor sex abuse after entering into a plea agreement in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.

Andrew Sherman now awaits sentencing on the charge. The deal recommends two to six years in prison.

Sherman pleaded not guilty in April to second- and third-degree minor sex abuse, sexual exploitation of children and possessing child pornography, but defense attorney Marty Scott said at the time that he was close to making a deal.

All charges besides the second-degree sex abuse charge are dropped in the agreement.

In court on Wednesday, Sherman admitted to Judge Daniel Forgey that he had sexual intercourse with the victim in the case while he was 22 or 23 years old and she was between 13 and 15. Court documents that cite text messages between the two state the victim originally told him she was 16, but after intercourse said she was actually 14 years old.

Messages obtained by investigators show Sherman acknowledging her age and saying that he found it “sexy” that she was “small.”

“I mean its (sic) illegal either way,” Sherman reportedly said in a text message after his first encounter with the victim.