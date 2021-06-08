Man to serve six months of probation for Mills criminal entry

A man charged with criminal entry will serve six months of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday.

Terry Lee Burch was arrested in October after officers reportedly found him and a woman inside a home on Midwest Avenue in Mills without the owner’s permission.

Judge Kerri Johnson sentenced Burch to six months in prison, which she suspended for the probationary period as part of a plea deal.

Burch was initially charged with one felony count of burglary, but according to court documents the only thing police found he had taken from the home was a small china dish.

Tuesday’s hearing was a continuation of a March 30 hearing, when there was some confusion over the terms of the proposed probation.

According to an affidavit, Burch said he and the woman had been hired to clean out the home and take things to be recycled. The owner told police he had not hired anyone to clean, and that the home was mostly used for storage.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer said Tuesday that the owner is reportedly still afraid to go inside the home for fear of someone being inside, and asked that Burch not be allowed within 500 feet of the home.