Man to serve up to five years for burglary, meth charges

The woman told police she didn’t know anything had happened until waking up and finding things strewn from her closet in the hallway. She reported her car as stolen and told police she had locked all doors before going to bed the night before, but had noticed her garage door opening and closing randomly leading up to the burglary.

Prosecutor Mike Blonigen said during Howard’s sentencing that the woman was 86 years old and living alone, which he argued should be an aggravating factor when deciding his sentence.

Because Howard’s car was already being tracked in an unrelated narcotics case, officers eventually located Howard and his wife at a friend’s home. The friend told police the pair had come over that morning looking for a ride, since they had lost the keys to the Dodge. According to her testimony, her boyfriend took them to Albertsons, Walmart and Fremont Motors where Howard got another key made for his truck.

According to court documents, the friend said she was surprised to see all three return home, since she thought Howard and his wife were just getting a ride to their truck. Around an hour later, the affidavit states, law enforcement showed up.