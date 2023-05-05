The Thermopolis police officer who was wounded last week shot and killed the man who fired at him, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation reported.
Soon after the April 28 shooting, police disclosed that Sgt. Mike Mascorro had been shot and injured while at a call in Thermopolis. But that disclosure did not contain information about what happened to the man who'd fired upon Mascorro.
Wyoming DCI says that man, 33-year-old Buck Laramore, died at the scene after being shot by Mascorro.
Mascorro went to 1225 Canyon Hills Road to investigate a crime that happened earlier that day, the DCI statement said. He made contact with Laramore at the residence.
Shortly after they began interacting, Laramore pulled out a gun and shot and wounded Mascorro, the statement said.
Mascorro returned fire, killing Laramore.
People are also reading…
The officer was immediately transported to Hot Springs Health, and then airlifted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, the department said in a Facebook post.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the inquiry into the shooting. Local agents and members of the DCI Officer Involved Shooting team responded to the scene, along with staff from the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory, to conduct the investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Hot Springs County Attorney's Office for review, the statement said. In Wyoming, DCI usually conducts the investigations into police shootings.
Community members began raising money on behalf of the officer while he was still in the hospital, a GoFundMe page shows. He has since been released.
Mascorro suffered wounds to his right arm, chest and lungs, according to the GoFundMe page.
He returned to Thermopolis on Thursday, according to a post from the Thermopolis Police Department. His wife, Alyssa Mascorro, said his family will never forget the support from the community and are truly blessed to call Thermopolis home.
"Mike's homecoming was one of the most incredible things I've ever witnessed in my lifetime," his wife said in the statement. "It was through streaming tears that I drove him to our home."
The Thermopolis Police Department and the Hot Springs County Coroner did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
What you missed this week in notable Wyoming crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Casper Star-Tribune.
🎧 The hosts discuss which tactics prevent crimes from happening in the first place and whether the punishments we use properly deter criminals.
A large number of Casper police officers were seen working near a duplex on the 700 block of East Third Street. Police confirmed the investigation involved a suspicious death.
Arrest made in Susan Negersmith homicide case, but there's a twist | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the third chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A 15-year-old girl was shot Sunday, declared dead Monday morning.
The FBI says when the man threatened the agent, he did so while also referencing a recent killing on the Wind River Reservation.
Sgt. Mike Mascorro suffered wounds to his right arm, chest and lungs, according to an online fundraiser. His wife says he's in stable condition and good spirits.
Multiple law enforcement agencies posted messages online offering thoughts and prayers to the Thermopolis Police Department and law enforcement families.
Prospective Casper police officers typically fail interviews more than any other part of the application process. So the agency decided to hold public mock interviews to give candidates practice.
District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before a sentencing hearing is scheduled.
Eshelman contends his company, Iron Bar Holdings, has property rights at Elk Mountain that extend above the ground and that the corner-crossing men trespassed even though they did not touch his land.
A 23-year-old Wyoming man is suing an industrial equipment company after he was sucked into a conveyor belt while unloading train cars, leaving him disfigured.
The Wyoming Supreme Court decided a Casper attorney should be allowed to practice law again after his legal assistant was caught stealing from a client’s trust account while that person was jailed.