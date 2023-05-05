The Thermopolis police officer who was wounded last week shot and killed the man who fired at him, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation reported.

Soon after the April 28 shooting, police disclosed that Sgt. Mike Mascorro had been shot and injured while at a call in Thermopolis. But that disclosure did not contain information about what happened to the man who'd fired upon Mascorro.

Wyoming DCI says that man, 33-year-old Buck Laramore, died at the scene after being shot by Mascorro.

Mascorro went to 1225 Canyon Hills Road to investigate a crime that happened earlier that day, the DCI statement said. He made contact with Laramore at the residence.

Shortly after they began interacting, Laramore pulled out a gun and shot and wounded Mascorro, the statement said.

Mascorro returned fire, killing Laramore.

The officer was immediately transported to Hot Springs Health, and then airlifted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, the department said in a Facebook post.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the inquiry into the shooting. Local agents and members of the DCI Officer Involved Shooting team responded to the scene, along with staff from the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory, to conduct the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Hot Springs County Attorney's Office for review, the statement said. In Wyoming, DCI usually conducts the investigations into police shootings.

Community members began raising money on behalf of the officer while he was still in the hospital, a GoFundMe page shows. He has since been released.

Mascorro suffered wounds to his right arm, chest and lungs, according to the GoFundMe page.

He returned to Thermopolis on Thursday, according to a post from the Thermopolis Police Department. His wife, Alyssa Mascorro, said his family will never forget the support from the community and are truly blessed to call Thermopolis home.

"Mike's homecoming was one of the most incredible things I've ever witnessed in my lifetime," his wife said in the statement. "It was through streaming tears that I drove him to our home."

The Thermopolis Police Department and the Hot Springs County Coroner did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.