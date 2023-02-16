An unidentified man wielding a hatchet robbed a Loaf 'N Jug in Casper late Wednesday night, the Casper Police Department said.

The suspect entered the Loaf 'N Jug located at 285 Honeysuckle St. just before midnight, Investigation Sgt. Seth Wheeler said in a statement.

He entered the store armed with a hatchet and jumped over the counter demanding money from the cash drawer. The store clerk fled on foot from the store until she found shelter at a nearby apartment complex, where she called the police.

The suspect was able to grab a few hundred dollars and flee before multiple officers with the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous, the statement said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

"We strongly believe someone in the community knows this person and has information that will aid in bringing safe and positive conclusion to this matter," the statement said. "We would ask the community, specifically those who work with any form of public services to remain vigilant."

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Casper Police Department's Investigations Division at 307-235-8286 or to leave the information with Crime Stoppers.