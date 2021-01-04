Married Casper couple charged with sexual abuse

A married Casper couple has been charged with 15 felony counts each in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

Thomas and Linda Reed made their initial appearances in court Thursday, appearing via video call from the Natrona County Detention Center.

Interviews cited in the affidavit allege the couple repeatedly initiated sex with and performed sex acts on the victim. The victim reported these incidents to Casper police in December, saying they took place two years prior, the documents allege. The victim was younger than 17 years old at the time of each alleged incident.

The couple has been married for 43 years, according to interviews with authorities.

The victim alleged Thomas Reed had, on several occasions, forced her to participate or receive various forms of sexual stimulation and had encouraged her to watch pornography with him, according to the affidavit. She told police that Linda Reed had also performed sex acts on her without consent and had purchased lingerie for her so that Thomas could take pictures of her in it, documents show.

A police search of the Reeds’ home found a camera and lingerie, as well as condoms, sex toys and DVDs of pornography described by the victim.