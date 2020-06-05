Massive crowd gathers for vigil, march in honor of George Floyd

Standing on the tailgate of a pickup, the Rev. Dee Lundberg glanced at her phone. The crowd in front of her, several hundred strong, was silent.
Lundberg had called for eight minutes and 46 seconds of quiet. That’s how long a Minneapolis police officer held his knee onto the neck of George Floyd. That officer kept his knee there, pressing Floyd into the concrete as Floyd called out for his mother. He told the officer he couldn’t breathe. Then he became unresponsive. The officer kept his knee in place.
Lundberg stood with her head down.
Time ticked slowly. After what seemed like an eternity, she spoke into her megaphone.
“It’s only been three minutes,” Lundberg said, before repeating what Floyd had said: “I can’t breathe.”
As the silence continued, one demonstrator threw a fist in the air. A second, third, fourth, 50th, 100th followed suit, the crowd suddenly standing in uniform silence and in uniform defiance of the status quo.
“Eight minutes is a long time,” Lundberg said, breaking the spell.
The protesters then turned and marched down David Street, the front row walking side by side with arms linked. One woman began to sing. Some kept their fists in the air. Many of the more than 700 marchers waved signs proclaiming "no justice, no peace," and "black lives matter," and "which side of history are you on?" Children rode on their parents' shoulders, skaters carried their boards, couples walked hand in hand.
The march was part of a vigil organized by the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference and held Friday evening in downtown Casper. It was the latest in a set of demonstrations here as part of a groundswell of protests nationwide against racism and police brutality centered on the death of Floyd. Floyd, a black man, was in handcuffs when officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Chauvin and three other officers involved were fired after bystander video footage gained public attention. The four former officers face criminal charges. Prosecutors have charged Chauvin with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Friday evening’s event, billed as a call for unity against racism, included speeches from the steps of the Hall of Justice. During the set of five speeches that together composed about an hour, speakers asked for unity in the face of racism and change to laws as well as reformed policing practices.
Mariah Bovee, the fourth speaker of the evening, made the most direct call for reform. She called for five specific policy implementations: creation of a citizen/first responders board; the immediate firing of any officer when they turn off body-worn cameras, cover their badges or force a person to stop recording; screening officers for bias as a condition of employment; and implementing anti-racist and deescalation training if what is now in place is not sufficient.
Bovee then called for the replacement of every lawmaker who does not work to tear down oppression.
The two speakers prior to Bovee, Shawn Wiggins — a local school teacher — and Meeshla Bovee — Mariah’s 15-year-old daughter — both asked for unity and understanding. Wiggins, to close his remarks, said that Casper has good police officers.
“But to flip that script,” he said. “We’re not gonna let the bad ones off the hook.”
Meeshla Bovee focused her remarks on "listening to understand." She encouraged those gathered to not get defensive when someone challenges their views, but rather, take a deep breath and listen.
After the younger Bovee spoke, Police Chief Keith McPheeters then took the microphone.
The police chief said the moment of silence held earlier was an awful long time and added his officers understand that. He’d like them to be there marching alongside the demonstrators, he said, but he had to assign his officers elsewhere around town to protect the demonstration. Indeed, police vehicles were stationed on downtown Second Street, and on Midwest Avenue, blocking the street in either direction. David Street, the route the march took, had been closed off to traffic completely during the 700-strong demonstration.
When police watched the video of Floyd’s death, “we were ashamed,” McPheeters said. "The only way to get over implicit bias ... is to get to know each other."
Keisha Simmons gave closing remarks. “It is time to stop being tolerating and to start being accepted,” Simmons said. “If you must destroy: destroy racism, injustice, racial profiling and hate.”
After Simmons' speech, the organizers again asked for the demonstrators to go home. On Wednesday, after a similar march and event, several dozen protesters carried on the action after the official event had ended. They marched from David Street Station, up and down Second Street, to the east side Walmart, and then back again.
Friday's gatherers largely followed the organizers' request. Within half an hour, much of them had cleared out from downtown. The only contingent remaining were roughly 20 heavily armed civilians who dotted street corners.
Many of the armed men downtown Friday had stayed in the area late into the night Wednesday as well. Those who the Star-Tribune spoke with Wednesday and Friday all said they were armed only to protect private property if things were to escalate into the night. By 8 p.m., however, very few demonstrators from the vigil were still downtown.
Many of the armed men wore white bands on their arms. One man told a reporter the police department had told their group to do so to differentiate themselves from those marching for George Floyd. Rebekah Ladd, a spokesperson for the police department, said the department did not instruct those residents to wear white arm bands, but rather individuals told the police that was their plan.
As night fell in downtown Casper Friday, the only vestiges of the afternoon's march were the armed spectators. One group of armed people had with them a confederate flag attached to their vehicle. They sat on Second Street about a block West from David Street Station, where Wednesday's march for George Floyd began.
