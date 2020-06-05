Massive crowd gathers for vigil, march in honor of George Floyd

Keisha Simmons gave closing remarks. “It is time to stop being tolerating and to start being accepted,” Simmons said. “If you must destroy: destroy racism, injustice, racial profiling and hate.”

After Simmons' speech, the organizers again asked for the demonstrators to go home. On Wednesday, after a similar march and event, several dozen protesters carried on the action after the official event had ended. They marched from David Street Station, up and down Second Street, to the east side Walmart, and then back again.

Friday's gatherers largely followed the organizers' request. Within half an hour, much of them had cleared out from downtown. The only contingent remaining were roughly 20 heavily armed civilians who dotted street corners.

Many of the armed men downtown Friday had stayed in the area late into the night Wednesday as well. Those who the Star-Tribune spoke with Wednesday and Friday all said they were armed only to protect private property if things were to escalate into the night. By 8 p.m., however, very few demonstrators from the vigil were still downtown.