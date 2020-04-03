Mayor: Police have received over 20 reports of people not abiding by COVID-19 restrictions
View Comments
breaking top story

Mayor: Police have received over 20 reports of people not abiding by COVID-19 restrictions

Casper Police

A Casper police officer pulls out of the department’s garage at the Hall of Justice in downtown Casper. 

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Casper area law enforcement has responded to nearly two dozen reports of people or businesses not following closure orders put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel announced the number at Friday's Natrona County Emergency Operations Center news conference.

"As we continue to navigate through this new normal, in regard to the state-issued business closures, I want to encourage all businesses affected to please follow them," Freel said. "... If you are a business that has been required to change service or close, I empathize with you, but it is crucial to the vitality and health of our Casper community that these orders are followed. They have been put in place to keep us safe, to keep us healthy for as long as we possibly can."

Freel also asked businesses that remain open to implement social distancing measures, such as markers on the ground or limits on the number of people who can pick up orders inside a restaurant at one time.

Gov. Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have issued multiple orders in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming.

All schools are closed, as well as most public meeting places, and gatherings of 10 or more people are now prohibited. Restaurants are able to operate, but only through takeout and delivery.

Gordon announced Friday that the orders are extended through the end of the month.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News