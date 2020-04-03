Mayor: Police have received over 20 reports of people not abiding by COVID-19 restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Casper area law enforcement has responded to nearly two dozen reports of people or businesses not following closure orders put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel announced the number at Friday's Natrona County Emergency Operations Center news conference.

"As we continue to navigate through this new normal, in regard to the state-issued business closures, I want to encourage all businesses affected to please follow them," Freel said. "... If you are a business that has been required to change service or close, I empathize with you, but it is crucial to the vitality and health of our Casper community that these orders are followed. They have been put in place to keep us safe, to keep us healthy for as long as we possibly can."

Freel also asked businesses that remain open to implement social distancing measures, such as markers on the ground or limits on the number of people who can pick up orders inside a restaurant at one time.

Gov. Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have issued multiple orders in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming.