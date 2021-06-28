Metro Animal Shelter employee charged with felony theft

A former Metro Animal Shelter employee faces two felony charges of theft for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 from the shelter over six years.

Michael Gaylord worked as a kennel technician at the shelter for six years, according to a press release Monday from the Casper Police Department.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations conducted an independent investigation into Gaylord starting in April, when a citizen complaint over an unissued receipt prompted a closer look into financial records.

The investigation found numerous discrepancies in the shelter’s financial reporting and unaccounted receipts. Gaylord allegedly misappropriated $5 or $10 at a time during small cash transactions where the customer didn’t want a receipt.

Jail records show Gaylord was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on a criminal warrant. He is now out.

Metro has been under the administrative umbrella of the Casper police since 2019.

Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd confirmed Monday that Gaylord no longer works at the shelter. A police roster issued last week shows he was employed there as of June 22.