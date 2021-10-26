Mills, Bar Nunn look to dismiss newspaper's public notice legal challenge

Mills and Bar Nunn are looking to dismiss a legal challenge brought against them by the Casper Star-Tribune after the municipalities each passed ordinances earlier this year exempting them from publishing certain public notices in a newspaper.

Court filings from the Star-Tribune and the Wyoming Press Association state they’re seeking a decision from a judge on whether passing the ordinances was within the municipalities’ power.

The ordinances exempt Mills and Bar Nunn from publishing council meeting minutes, new codes, property sales, contracts and other legal notices in a newspaper of general circulation in the community, which is required by Wyoming state statute.

Since passing the ordinances, both Mills and Bar Nunn have continued to publish legal notices in the Star-Tribune.

In a motion to dismiss the matter, filed in August, a lawyer for the municipalities says that the Star-Tribune and WPA have no standing to sue, and don’t state a valid claim. The ordinances don’t forbid publishing notices in the paper, attorney Patrick Holscher writes in a brief, and no tangible damage has been done to the paper.

But the real problem, WPA lawyer Bruce Moats argues, is that these ordinances would allow them to stop publishing them whenever they like.