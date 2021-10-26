Mills, Bar Nunn look to dismiss newspaper's public notice legal challenge

Mills and Bar Nunn are looking to dismiss a legal challenge brought against them by the Casper Star-Tribune after the municipalities each passed ordinances earlier this year exempting them from publishing certain public notices in a newspaper.
Court filings from the Star-Tribune and the Wyoming Press Association state they’re seeking a decision from a judge on whether passing the ordinances was within the municipalities’ power.
Lawyer files petition to overturn ordinances exempting Mills, Bar Nunn from publishing notices in newspaper
The ordinances exempt Mills and Bar Nunn from publishing council meeting minutes, new codes, property sales, contracts and other legal notices in a newspaper of general circulation in the community, which is required by Wyoming state statute.
Since passing the ordinances, both Mills and Bar Nunn have continued to publish legal notices in the Star-Tribune.
In a motion to dismiss the matter, filed in August, a lawyer for the municipalities says that the Star-Tribune and WPA have no standing to sue, and don’t state a valid claim. The ordinances don’t forbid publishing notices in the paper, attorney Patrick Holscher writes in a brief, and no tangible damage has been done to the paper.
But the real problem, WPA lawyer Bruce Moats argues, is that these ordinances would allow them to stop publishing them whenever they like.
The Star-Tribune, Moats says in a late August brief, has both a monetary interest in losing revenue from those notices and an interest in preserving government transparency by making these notices accessible to the general public.
Now, a hearing on the motion to dismiss is set for Nov. 10 in Casper.
The judgement in the case will decide whether passing these ordinances was within the municipalities’ authority or an overstep of their power.
Moats argues in a brief opposing the motion to dismiss that the decision will set the standard for towns and cities in the rest of the state — who could also consider their own exemptions if these ordinances are ruled legal.
Mills and Bar Nunn cite a home-rule clause in Wyoming’s Constitution, which allows cities and towns to pass certain exemptions to state law.
But, according to Moats, municipalities can only exempt themselves from state statutes that don’t apply to all towns and cities. The complaint states that the statutes cited in the ordinances — WS § 15-7-303, 15-7-106 15-7-107, 15-1-110 and 15-6-202 — are written to include all Wyoming municipalities.
In a July interview, Moats said he’s never seen any other exemptions like this in Wyoming. Alan Romero, a University of Wyoming law professor, told the Star-Tribune in June that towns can use ordinances to fill in gaps left by state statute, but Wyoming is not one of the few states that allows local law to override the state’s.
In the ordinances passed in both Mills and Bar Nunn, which are nearly identical, the municipalities state that the newspaper is no longer an effective way to reach their residents. The ordinances allow notices to be posted online or in public places including town or city halls and post offices.
Holscher, the municipalities’ attorney, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Editor’s note: The Star-Tribune newsroom is not involved in the legal decisions in this matter.
