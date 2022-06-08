 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mills police arrest fugitive wanted in Missouri

Police in Mills arrested a fugitive Wednesday who was wanted for escape in Missouri.

Officers took Christopher Blevins, 37, into custody after a chase that reached speeds of nearly 80 mph, Mills police said in a statement. 

The U.S. Marshals had informed law enforcement agencies in Natrona County earlier in the day that Blevins might be at a gas station on Poplar Street and driving a gold Dodge Ram.

At about 11:20 a.m., authorities received more information, this time indicating a gold Dodge Ram was parked at Ghost Town Truck Stop west of Casper. When Mills officers arrived, a man hopped into the truck and it took off.

Police pursued the truck, and it pulled over after two minutes. Blevins was taken into custody. A woman who was with him was released pending further investigation, Mills police said.

