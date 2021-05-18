 Skip to main content
Mills police ask for public's help in finding 'endangered' teenage runaway
Mills police ask for public's help in finding 'endangered' teenage runaway

Missing Mils teenager

Naveah Apodaca, 14, was last seen with this unidentified man at a Sinclair gas station on West Yellowstone Highway in Mills.

 Mills Police Department

The Mills Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an "endangered" teenage runaway.

Naveah Apodaca, 14, was last seen with an unidentified man sometime between 11:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday at a Sinclair gas station on West Yellowstone Highway in Mills, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Apodaca is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She has brown hair that's been dyed red, green and yellow and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, according to the department.

Police believe she might be traveling in a gold late '90s or early 2000s GMC SUV with a local license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mills police at 307-266-4796 or submit a tip at millspd.org. If the pair is spotted, police are asking the public to call 911.

