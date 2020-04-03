Mills woman pleads guilty to duct-taping children

Her memory of the incident was somewhat cloudy, Reardon said, due to her intoxication.

The case dates to February, when Mills police arrested the two women and said a child appeared at their local elementary school with substantial bruising on their arms and shoulders. The child said they and their younger sibling had been bound by duct tape, according to police.

Although the police department in its announcement did not identify Canady or Reardon by name, they appeared in court the same day and prosecutors charged them with a total of eight felony counts.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors in support of the charges, an elementary school girl earlier this year told a police officer at her school that the two women had held her down and duct taped her because she would not take a nap. The girl said that the women would force her and her younger sister to smoke marijuana in order to get them to go to sleep, the documents state.