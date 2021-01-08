Mills woman pleads not guilty by mental illness to attempted murder of stepson

A Mills woman charged with child abuse and attempting to kill her stepson pleaded not guilty by mental illness at her district court arraignment Friday.
Sarah Marie Hilyard is charged with four felonies, including two counts of child abuse, one of aggravated child abuse and one of attempted second-degree murder. Her plea Friday was coupled with a standard not guilty plea. Hilyard is now awaiting a mental health evaluation.
Her husband, Ryan Hilyard, was also involved in the abuse. He is now out of custody after posting $100,000 in bond. Sarah Hilyard appeared in court Friday via video call from the Natrona County Detention Center.
In August, Hilyard brought her 12-year-old stepson to the emergency room at Wyoming Medical Center. Officers responded to a report of suspected child abuse, finding the child with extensive bruising, brain bleeding and swelling, organ damage and several scratches.
Hilyard told authorities at the hospital and in interviews that the injuries resulted from a fall down the stairs. She waited four days before taking the child to medical care, claiming he seemed “pre-much okay” besides being a little tired, according to the affidavit. According to Hilyard, she went to wake him up from a nap and found him unresponsive. Interviews with other children in the home allege she had been keeping the boy in a closet in his bedroom during those four days.
Hilyard told authorities she often struggled with the boy, and did not say anything positive about him during interviews. A detective asked if she hated him.
"If I hated him, like you said, I would have just let him die, but I didn't," she said, according to the affidavit.
The other children told authorities that their parents had told them to tell police the boy’s injuries came from a fall. One child told detectives that Ryan Hilyard had explicitly told them to lie to officers because he didn’t want to go to jail, and that they had obeyed because he was often physically abusive with them, documents allege.
One child described the scene which he said caused the boy’s injuries came as a punishment for the boy asking for more food. They had forced the boy, he said, to run up and down the stairs in the home. When he appeared to faint from exhaustion, the child said the Hilyards would push him down the stairs and drag him up manually, once making the other child push him down, according to court documents.
Forensic and video evidence shows the children in the home were often denied food, and school staff testified they would provide extra snacks to them because they could tell how hungry they were. A search of the home found locks on the pantry, fridge and freezer. Investigators also found urine, feces, and vomit in diapers and on furniture, although the house looked as though it had been recently cleaned. Interviews with the other children formed a picture of ongoing mental and physical abuse in the home.