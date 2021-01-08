Mills woman pleads not guilty by mental illness to attempted murder of stepson

Hilyard told authorities she often struggled with the boy, and did not say anything positive about him during interviews. A detective asked if she hated him.

"If I hated him, like you said, I would have just let him die, but I didn't," she said, according to the affidavit.

The other children told authorities that their parents had told them to tell police the boy’s injuries came from a fall. One child told detectives that Ryan Hilyard had explicitly told them to lie to officers because he didn’t want to go to jail, and that they had obeyed because he was often physically abusive with them, documents allege.

One child described the scene which he said caused the boy’s injuries came as a punishment for the boy asking for more food. They had forced the boy, he said, to run up and down the stairs in the home. When he appeared to faint from exhaustion, the child said the Hilyards would push him down the stairs and drag him up manually, once making the other child push him down, according to court documents.