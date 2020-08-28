Mills woman who duct taped children, gave them marijuana sentenced to probation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mills woman who admitted to duct taping her children and also giving them marijuana was sentenced Friday to probation with a lengthy suspended prison term attached, should she break the conditions of a plea agreement.

Lisa Canady will be on probation for three years. If she breaks the conditions of the agreement, she could serve a sentence of at least eight years and as many as 15 years in prison.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of endangering children and two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance to a minor. In exchange for the plea, two counts of child abuse were dismissed. She was arrested in February after one of the juvenile victims told school officials that they had been duct taped in recent days. There was bruising on various parts of the child's body. The juvenile also told police that they and their sibling were also given marijuana "to take a nap." Police say that the children were duct taped because they "would not take a nap."

During the investigation, the children were able to quickly retrieve a container with weed in it, police say. Canady allegedly admitted to the abuse during those initial interviews. She told police that she had attempted to get her children "to sleep for a few hours, and due to being upset and angry with the children, she teamed up with (redacted) to duct tape them."